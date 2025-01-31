Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller React As Bayern Munich Draw Celtic In The UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich are set to play in their UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-offs. Vincent Kompany's side finished 12th in the new league format.
They won five of their eight games, finishing with 15 points on the board, and will now need to beat Celtic to progress further.
Bayern stars Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller have reacted to the draw. Playing at Celtic Park is a challenge for any team due to the passionate fanbase, but both Muller and Gnabry are keen to test themselves against the SPL side.
Gnabry said:
Two difficult games, but we are looking forward to them. It's a new opponent for me. As a player, you always look forward to a new experience. Jo (Kimmich) told me that it was one of the best atmospheres he'd ever experienced. That's why I'm really looking forward to it. The Celtic team is good. We were hoping to get into the top eight. We're in the playoffs now, we have to accept that and we're looking forward to the games.- Serge Gnabry
Muller, meanwhile, said:
I've never played at Celtic [Park], I wasn't there for the group stage game [in 2017]. The atmosphere in the stadium must be incredible. We're looking forward to it. It's a fast-paced tie with back-to-back weeks in February. So let's rock it!- Thomas Muller
The Bavarians have faced Celtic four times in the UCL, winning three with the other game ending in a draw.
