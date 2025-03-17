Jamal Musiala Arrives at German National Team Hotel Sporting NFL Jersey
Bayern Munich players are starting to join up with their respective international teams today and tomorrow for the international break.
Germany will face Italy in the UEFA Nation League quarterfinals, with the players joining up at the team hotel in Dortmund. Most players arrived in clothing that was not unusual, not turning heads in any way.
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala did wear something worth mentioning. The 22-year-old sported a Detroit Lions NFL jersey. The name on the back was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the best players in the sport.
St-Brown sent a video of himself sending a Detroit Lions jersey to the German star in December 2024. However, it is unknown if it's the same one, but it could be. The wide receiver said in the video that Musiala still needed an NFL team to support, so sending the Lions jersey may convince him to support the NFC North team.
Musiala and St. Brown are said to be good friends, both young and at the top of their respective sports.
Musiala replied that he can't wait to see a Detroit game in Germany and may even be heading to America to watch the Lions. The NFL has an annual game in Germany, part of the international series. The game in 2025 will be in Berlin at the Olympiastadion.
