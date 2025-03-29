Bayern Munich 3-2 FC St. Pauli: Report And Full Match Highlights From Bavarians’ Win
Bayern Munich managed a 3-2 win against FC St. Pauli in their latest Bundesliga clash. The game took place at the Allianz Arena on March 29. League leaders Bayern came up against 15th-place St. Pauli, but the away side put up a better fight than expected.
Harry Kane opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 17th minute. He has now scored against all 19 sides he has faced in the league. Kane has also scored 58 goals in 57 appearances in Germany's top flight.
MORE: Bayern Munich 3-2 St. Pauli: Player Ratings As Bayern Avoid Further Title Setback
Elias Saad, however, equalized for St. Pauli in the 27th minute of the game. Leroy Sane struck twice in the second half (53', 71'). Kane scored once and assisted once, and Michael Olise had two assists in a fantastic display from the Bayern Munich attack.
Lars Ritzka pulled one back for St. Pauli in injury time (90+3'). However, it was only a consolation. Bayern Munich dominated possession during the match, managing 66%. The Bavarians also had nine shots on target, compared to St. Pauli's four.
Overall, it was a good display from Vincent Kompany's side despite the defense letting in two goals. Bayern now have 65 points from 27 matches and lead second placed Bayer Leverkusen by six points.
Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Match Highlights
Bayern Munich will return to action on April 4, taking on Augsburg at home. Then, on April 8, they'll play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern has a busy schedule coming up.
