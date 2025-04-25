Bayern Munich vs Mainz Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will host sixth-placed Mainz 05 at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 31 of the Bundesliga on April 26. Both teams need the points for different reasons. Bayern are looking to tie up the Bundesliga title, while Mainz wants to push for a Champions League place.
Following their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Inter Milan, Die Roten will be able to fully focus on reclaiming the Bundesliga title from Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. Vincent Kompany's team hold an eight-point lead at the top of the league over Leverkusen and could secure the title with a win against Europe-chasing Mainz and a Leverkusen loss.
Die Nullfünfer are not in the best of from, without a win in the previous five games. Last time they conceded a late equalizer at home to Wolfsburg to draw 2-2. The poor string of results means they are on the verge of completely dropping out of the European places.
The Bavarian side are unbeaten in their last five games since their loss to Bochum on March 8. They hit Heidenheim for four in the previous game. they need five points from their final four games if Bayer Leverkusen win their remaining games.
In the reverse fixture, Mainz took down Bayern Munich 2-1 thanks to a Jae-sung Lee brace, while Leroy Sané's late goal reduced Bayern's deficit in this game.
Here's a look at the last five competitive fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
December 14, 2024
Mainz 2-1 Bayern Munich
October 30, 2024
Mainz 0-4 Bayern Munich
March 9, 2024
Bayern Munich 8-1 Mainz
October 21, 2023
Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich
April 22, 2023
Mainz 3-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Team News vs Mainz
Ahead of their potential title clincher game against Mainz, Vincent Kompany has seen Manuel Neuer make his return to team training following his calf injury that kept him sidelined for over three weeks.
Additionally, Raphael Guerreiro is set to miss their next few games due to injury, although the Belgian coach remains optimistic regarding his possible involvement in tomorrow's game. Meanwhile, Thomas Muller has been ill this week but could still feature for his side against Mainz.
Bayern Munich vs Mainz Date
Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
Bayern Munich vs Mainz Kick-Off Time
Time: 9:30 am EST (6:30 am PST, 15:30 pm local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs Mainz
United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: DAZN Canada
