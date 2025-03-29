Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli: Predicted Lineup for Bundesliga Clash
Following the international break, Bayern Munich will host 15th-placed St. Pauli at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 27 of the Bundesliga.
In their last league game before the international break, Die Roten conceded a frustrating draw to Union Berlin. The Bavarians will now look to keep their six-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league.
However, Vincent Kompany will not be able to count on many key players of his squad for an extended period. Manuel Neuer who sustained a calf injury in the first-leg of their Champions League clash against Leverkusen is still sidelined due to a recovery setback. Additionally, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano came back injured from international duty, and both might see their seasons over.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs St. Pauli (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - With Manuel Neuer still sidelined, Urbig is the number one choice to start between the sticks for the Bavarians.
RB: Konrad Laimer - The Austria international should be the one starting against St. Pauli, though Kompany might give a start to Boey.
CB: Eric Dier - With Upamecano's injury, the England international will start in Bayern's defence for the foreseeable future.
CB: Hiroki Ito - Die Roten are facing many injuries in their defense. However, Kompany will be able to count on his versatile defenders. Josip Stanisic could be a good option for this position, pushing Ito to the left-back position.
LB: Raphael Guerreiro - The Portuguese will start at the left back position, with Davies' long-term injury.
DM: Joshua Kimmich - The 30-year-old was in excellent form with his national team during the international break and is a key player in Vincent Kompany's system.
DM: Leon Goretzka - Goretzka should partner Kimmich in Bayern's midfield double pivot.
RM: Kingsley Coman - The Frenchman has seen his importance in the squad decrease with the arrival of Olise at the club, but he should be the first choice to start in this game.
LM: Leroy Sané - Sané should start the game, though Serge Gnabry could also start as Sané could be rested at the start of the game.
CAM: Jamal Musiala - The German international should start behind Kane and keep his good form for club and country going.
ST: Harry Kane - Kane is in great form at the moment. He will start up front for Bayern Munich and look to increase his goal tally in the league.
