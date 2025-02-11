Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Playoff
Bayern Munich faces Celtic in the Champions League playoff, the first leg at the hostile Celtic Park on Wednesday.
Head coach Vincent Kompany expects a challenging game and has taken a strong squad to face the Scottish champions.
As expected, midfielder Joao Palhinha did not travel with the team, suffering from an illness. Alphonso Davies is also unavailable with a hamstring injury, which is the only two significant absences for Kompany.
Defender Hiroki Ito is back in the squad, missing several weeks with an injury. Tarek Buchmann also travels with the team.
Bayern Squad vs Celtic
Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Urbig.
Defenders: Upamecano, Min-jae, Ito, Dier, Guerreiro, Boey, Stanisic, Buchmann.
Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Vidovic, Laimer, Musiala, Pavlovic.
Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller.
