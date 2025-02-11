Bayern Munich

Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Playoff

Bayern Munich travel to face Celtic in the first leg of the Champions League playoff.

Jordan Merritt

Bayern Munich faces Celtic in the Champions League playoff, the first leg at the hostile Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Head coach Vincent Kompany expects a challenging game and has taken a strong squad to face the Scottish champions.

As expected, midfielder Joao Palhinha did not travel with the team, suffering from an illness. Alphonso Davies is also unavailable with a hamstring injury, which is the only two significant absences for Kompany.

Defender Hiroki Ito is back in the squad, missing several weeks with an injury. Tarek Buchmann also travels with the team.

Bayern Squad vs Celtic

Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Urbig.

Defenders: Upamecano, Min-jae, Ito, Dier, Guerreiro, Boey, Stanisic, Buchmann.

Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Vidovic, Laimer, Musiala, Pavlovic.

Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller.

JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

