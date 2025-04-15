Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg
Bayern Munich's Champions League journey could come to an end if it does not get a victory over Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday night.
Vincent Kompany's side was trailing at the Allianz Arena in the quarter-final first leg thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal, but Thomas Muller grabbed a late equalizer. Unfortunately for Bayern, Inter then went up the other end and Davide Frattesi made it 2-1, putting the Nerazzurri in control of the tie.
Injuries have been a big problem for Kompany and Bayern in recent weeks. Jamal Musiala is still out, so either Muller or Raphael Guerreiro are expected to replace him as the No.10 behind Harry Kane. Jonas Urbig will still be in place of the injured Manuel Neuer, whilst there are plenty of defensive injuries too.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Inter (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - There is now hope that Manuel Neuer will make the matchday squad for Bayern, but he is not expected to start and that means the young Jonas Urbig will continue.
RB: Konrad Laimer - Laimer has become a very solid option for Bayern Munich at right-back and is expected to offer something both in attack and defense, even if he does not often catch the eye.
CB: Eric Dier - This is a huge night for the Englishman who has got more responsibility in this defence given the injuries to Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies.
CB: Kim Min-jae - The South Korean's time at Bayern Munich has not been as impressive as expected so far, but he will have something to prove against Italian opposition given his Napoli past. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will not give the Korean an easy night, though.
LB: Josip Stanisic - With Davies out and Raphael Guerreiro likely to be used in the attack, Josip Stanisic will be trusted at left-back. He will need to get forward in that impressive manner that he did for Bayer Leverkusen last season.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - There is no doubt that Joshua Kimmich will be in midfield for this game. His experience and energy will be crucial if Bayern is to turn the tie around.
CM: Leon Goretzka - The German midfielder has played himself back into the good books this season, but a poor performance in a match like this could see all of that good credit disappear overnight.
RW: Michael Olise - A certain starter in his favored position, Michael Olise will be central to anything good Bayern can do in Milan. If the Frenchman is on song, Bayern has a chance.
AM: Raphael Guerreiro - The other option here is Thomas Muller, but Guerreiro was rested against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend and Kompany may value his athleticism in the early stages of the match. Muller will almost certainly be used from the bench, though.
LW: Leroy Sane - There has been a lot of speculation of Leroy Sane's future given his contract runs out in the summer, so he needs to either show why he is worth a new contract or play to impress a potential new club.
ST: Harry Kane - The most important player in the lineup, Harry Kane has to be at his clinical best if Bayern is to turn this around. The Englishman will have been replaying that missed chance from the first leg in his mind.
