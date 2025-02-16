Bayern Munich Executive Max Eberl Speaks Out Regarding Jamal Musiala's Release Clause

🚨🔓 Jamal #Musiala’s new contract (until 2030) includes a release clause:



➡️ Summer 2025 to Winter 2028/2029: €175 million



➡️ From Summer 2029 and Winter 2029/2030: €100 million. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/9iGtasUNeQ