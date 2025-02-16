Bayern Munich Executive Max Eberl Speaks Out Regarding Jamal Musiala's Release Clause
Bayern Munich received some great news this past week, with one of their brightest stars signing a contract extension with the club.
Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala signed a long-term contract extension to keep him in Bavaria until 2030.
After the news that he had signed the contract, further reports from Florian Plettenberg indicated a considerably large release clause was included.
Bayern executive Max Eberl chose to comment on the contract details in a recent interview with Sky Sport (via@iMiaSanMia).
I can guarantee that Jamal will play for Bayern Munich for the coming years. I’m not going to talk about contract details here now. I know this is a journalistic and interesting topic and everyone thinks they know better.- Max Eberl
Musiala is just 21 and enjoying his football at Bayern Munich, joining in 2019 from Premier League side Chelsea. He will undoubtedly be playing for the Die Roten for many years.
However, if the reports of a $183 million release clause are accurate, it's a price both parties are happy with.
