Bayern Munich Legend Critizes Vincent Kompany After Late Thomas Muller Substitute Appearances
It's been two days since Bayern Munich saw off a gutsy Celtic side to book its place in the Champions League Round of 16.
During the two games against the Scottish champions, veteran forward Thomas Muller was brought on as a substitute. He played three minutes in the first leg before coming on for just 24 seconds at the Allianz Arena, not even touching the ball.
A Bavarian legend has spoken out about the treatment of Muller. Lothar Matthaus has aimed criticism at head coach Vincent Kompany surrounding his decisions.
This was humiliating. It made me sad and I felt sorry for Thomas. I was shocked.- Lothar Matthaus
Matthaus continued:
Thomas Muller doesn’t need to get put through this. He is one of the greatest and most successful players of all time. Could Vincent Kompany not use another player for the last few seconds? If that is his future, then he should do something else. I don't think he enjoyed it. For what? So that he can be credited with another Champions League appearance? I would have felt stupid if I were him.- Lothar Matthaus
Matthaus played for Bayern Munich for two spells, totaling 12 seasons, with a stop at Inter Milan between them.
Despite his affiliation with the club, he does not hold back from slamming anything he believes is wrong.
Thomas Muller did not show any offense in his after-game reactions, even embracing his head coach, Kompany. His contract does end at the end of this season, so he also has a decision to make, with minimal playing time recently.
