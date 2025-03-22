Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Defends His 2024/25 Season Performances
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane may not be having his best season in front of goal, but it's still better than most players.
Despite the negativity around his 2024/25 season, Kane has found the net 32 times for Die Roten while also netting four times in six games for England. However, some believe he is underperforming due to his astonishing numbers in previous seasons.
Harry Kane spoke to the media before England's game against Albania and had an interesting point regarding what some call a down season.
It's like Ronaldo and Messi. There is criticism when they produced those crazy numbers, and then scored 40 goals the next season, instead of 50. It was like they had a bad season. People take it for granted, and maybe a little bit with England, too.- Harry Kane.
Kane is still leading the Bundesliga goal-scoring standings and is also one behind Barcelona forward Raphinha, who is on 11. Most strikers would snatch at the chance to have that amount of goals in a season. However, for Kane, it is sait to be below par, which seems unfair.
The Englishman is closing in on his first piece of silverware in his career, with Bayern leading the Bundesliga by six points. The Bavarian side is also in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It would be a great year if he could grab both winner's medals.
