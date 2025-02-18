Former Bayern Munich Star Says Florian Wirtz Is ‘In A Different League’ Than Jamal Musiala
Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are currently two of the top talents in German football. Wirtz has been tearing it up for Bayer Leverkusen, and Musiala is playing the same role for Bayern Munich.
21-year-old Musiala has 15 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians this season. Wirtz, meanwhile, has scored 15 and set up 12 more in 35 appearances for Leverkusen.
Ex-Bayern star Didi Hamann, though, has no hesitation in who he rates higher. The former Germany international thinks Wirtz's ceiling is much higher.
Speaking on Sky 90- the football debate, Hamann said:
For me, Wirtz is in a different league compared to Musiala at the moment. Wirtz makes every player in his team better. I don't think Musiala makes many players better. He makes the team better when what he does works. Compared to Wirtz, he is an individual player.
He further added:
For me, Wirtz is currently a potential world footballer in one or two years. Wirtz is always there, always has his head up and always sees the better teammate. Musiala doesn't do that. He has to bring variability into his game because then he's harder to predict. Whether he can learn that is the question. If his dribbling doesn't work, he's not there.
Florian Wirtz is a sensational player without debate. However, Hamann's assessment of Musiala is surprising, considering the youngster is fantastic in his own right. Musiala and Wirtz are expected to be the two faces of German football in the coming years.
