Harry Kane Backed to Win Ballon D’or if He Manages Bayern Munich Feat
Harry Kane has been in spectacular form for Bayern Munich this season. The Englishman has continued his scoring from this season with Bayern in stellar form. Vincent Kompany's side have a healthy lead atop the Bundesliga table and have reached the UEFA Champions League last eight.
It looks like Kane's trophy drought as a professional might finally come to an end. Steve McManaman thinks the former Spurs talisman could potentially win the Ballon d'Or if he fires the Bavarians to Champions League glory this season.
Kane has scored 32 goals and has 11 assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season. He has 10 goals and two assists in 11 UCL appearances.
Speaking on TNT Sports, McManaman said:
He’s underrated only because he hasn’t won anything. Everybody knows what an incredible footballer he is, but he just needs to lift a trophy and then the outpouring of love to say what a wonderful player he is will arrive. He’s very close in the Bundesliga but [the Champions League] would be nice as well.- Steve McManaman
McManaman added:
Imagine him winning the Bundesliga, lifting the Champions League and scoring 50 goals. He will win the Ballon d’Or. That elevates him to a different level.- Steve McManaman
Bayern Munich will now take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last eight. Like the Bavarians, Inter are leading the domestic league table, Serie A, at the moment. The two sides have been involved in several classic Champions League matches in the past. Yet another mouth-watering game could be on the cards when they meet again this season.
