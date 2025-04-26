Transcript: Kompany and Others’ Post-Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich’s Win
Bayern Munich managed a 3-0 win against FSV Mainz in their latest Bundesliga home clash on Saturday, April 26.
Leroy Sane (27'), Michael Olise (40'), and Eric Dier (84') were on the scoresheet for the Bavarians. They now have 75 points from 31 matches and remain eight points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany spoke to the media after Bayern's latest win. Read on to know what the Belgian manager said (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany on Thomas Muller reaching 500 Bundesliga appearances: Every match has its own story, probably all of the the 500 matches were at the highest level, it’s incredible. He had a top mentality in all of them, which brought him to this club, that’s how he created his career. He’s a top role model for the other lads. We’ll have another tough match in Leipzig, but there’ll be many moments when we can celebrate Thomas. Now we want to take the three points.
Thomas Muller: It was a crucial victory. After the Champions League exit I expected us to turn in good displays. We could rely on everyone who played. Everything went according to plan. I must thank the fans today. Slowly but surely I’m understanding it was my second-to-last home match. I’m not wistful or sad, but it feels weird.
Serge Gnabry: We can be satisfied, we were in control for large spells. In the first 15 minutes after the break we gave the ball away too often. We could have scored more goals, we can be satisfied.
Harry Kane: It was an important victory today, that’s the main thing. On Saturday we’ll have the big chance to win the title. It was a big step today. I’m happy with the result and the match. We were under pressure today, people talked as if we had already won the title, but you must go out there and deliver against opponents against whom we lost earlier this season. I think it was a top performance, we allowed them very few chances. To score three goals and keep a clean sheet is a good performance.
Aleksandar Pavlovic: We’re happy with the match, we were dominant for 90 minutes and are a step closer to our goal. I feel at ease, it was a lot of fun today. Now our focus is on the next match in Leipzig.
