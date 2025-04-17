Transcript: Kompany & Kane React Following Bayern Munich’s Champions League Loss To Inter Milan
Bayern Munich were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages by Inter Milan. The second leg at San Siro ended 2-2 on April 16. Bayern lost the first leg at the Allianz Arena 2-1.
Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 52nd minute of the second leg. Lautaro Martinez (58') and Benjamin Pavard (61'), though, scored in quick succession. Eric Dier pulled one back in the 76th minute but a comeback wasn't to be.
Bayern lost 4-3 on aggregate. Members of the Bayern Munich camp spoke to the media after the game (courtesy of Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: We had a lot of chances, which makes it even more frustrating. But it’s not in my nature to look back and bemoan. In football it always comes down to details – to those little steps that make the difference in these games. It’s obviously a shame for us. If you look over the course of both legs, you can’t really ask for much more.
Nevertheless, in the end we were missing the goals. Of course, we know they’re strong in attack. Whether it’s from two corners or in another way, they’re always a threat. But it’s not in my nature to look back and bemoan. The new Champions League season begins in five months. The final in Munich isn’t there for us now, but there’ll be many more games in Munich. And then a new story begins, with renewed hope, with the feeling that we can do it again.
Thomas Muller: Obviously we’re disappointed, although what does ‘disappointed’ mean? I’m not really that disappointed because at the end of the day we’re just playing football. I always judge games a bit personally for myself: did I give everything? Can I look myself in the mirror? Did the team give everything?
Sure, we can discuss but we played against the best team in Italy, who had only conceded two goals in the whole Champions League season before this tie. We went 1-0 up, got into the game well – but obviously, they’re also good. Then in the last five minutes, perhaps one of them could’ve gone in and we’d be standing here differently.
Harry Kane: There are many reasons. Obviously it’s tough walking off the pitch now after we gave everything to win. We had enough chances in both games to score more goals. And tonight, conceding two goals from set pieces is tough to swallow. We were very close at the end, but in these big games it comes down to moments, and they exploited them better than we did.
It’s been a long, hard season in the Champions League with a lot of games – obviously with the extra play-off too – but I felt like we were getting better as the competition went on. If we look back at both legs, we can definitely say we can beat any team in the world. But that’s football, we shouldn’t let it spoil the season. We have the chance to regain the title in the Bundesliga.
Eric Dier: I think we tried everything to win. We kept going until the end but it wasn’t enough. Anything can happen in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, there are only strong teams. We controlled the game and had a lot of chances to score more goals in both legs. We could’ve done better with the goals we conceded.
Max Eberl: When you’re knocked out like that, of course disappointment is the overriding feeling. I definitely don’t think we were the worse team in both legs. Perhaps the luckier team went through. We threw everything and then conceded two goals from set pieces. Still we came back and had the chances to make it 3-2, but ultimately we didn’t.
Sadly the dream of Munich is over. Now it’s about learning from it, both the positives and negatives. We’ve been knocked out by an extremely thin margin in the quarter-finals. We have to take that with us and then we’ll try to give it another go next season. We have the Club World Cup in the summer and the Champions League again in five months. We can feel disappointed but still leave here with our heads held high.
