Bayern Munich Closing In On Joshua Kimmich Contract Renewal
Bayern Munich is getting close to securing the future of German midfielder Joshua Kimmich despite serious interest from some of Europe's wealthiest clubs.
Joshua Kimmich's current Bayern Munich contract runs out at the end of this season, which has alerted the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City to his potential availability on a free transfer.
MORE: Bayern Munich Director Herbert Hainer Compares Young Midfielder to Xabi Alonso
Now, though, it seems the 29-year-old is close to signing a new contract with Bayern, the team he has been at for almost 10 years.
As reported by Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), negotiations between Bayern and Kimmich have reached an advanced stage and there is a will from both sides to get the deal done.
There are numbers that have to be ironed out, but Bayern has made the player a proposal that he could sign at any time with no reduction in his salary.
This development has seen Real Madrid cool its interest in the player. They had viewed him as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. Liverpool is also said to be not actively pursuing Kimmich at this stage.
