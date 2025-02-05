Bayern Munich Legend Slams Club Over Mathys Tel Treatment After Forward Joins Spurs
Mathys Tel has left Bayern Munich to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan, with the Bavarians expected to receive a loan fee close to $10 million.
Tel made 83 appearances for Bayern, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists. This season, he has bagged one assist in 14 appearances.
Tel looked close to joining Spurs on a permanent deal; however, after many twists and turns, he moved to north London on loan. Lothar Matthäus has expressed discontent at how the youngster was handled.
In his blog for Sky Germany, Matthaus wrote:
The Tel issue has been a kind of misunderstanding for me for two years. He was hyped at the beginning, showed his class under Tuchel, and scored goals, but he didn’t have the chance to prove himself after that. Not under Tuchel, not under Kompany either.- Lothar Matthäus
He added:
Uli Hoeneß said that they wanted to develop young players, but then they would have had to sell one or two players in Tel’s positions. (…) He was mostly just the fifth wheel on the wagon and therefore totally unsettled. The latest development surrounding Mathys Tel shows what a drama the whole thing is. There is no clarity, no clear statements. First, they wanted to sell him, now they’ve loaned him out.- Lothar Matthäus
With Harry Kane in the team, Tel was never Bayern Munich's first choice. The 19-year-old, however, could get that opportunity for Spurs. Dominic Solanke is out injured, meaning a starting place in the attack is up for grabs.
