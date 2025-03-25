Liverpool Rumored To Be Harry Kane's Likely Premier League Destination
Harry Kane is being heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer despite scoring so frequently for the Bundesliga side.
Any move for Kane would almost certainly see him return to the Premier League, with multiple clubs supposedly in the running for the Englishman who recently scored against Latvia for his country.
According to former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown, who spoke to Football Insider about Kane, Liverpool are the team likely to be leading the charge for Kane this summer.
With Darwin Nunez not expected to play a serious role for Liverpool next season and Mohamed Salah potentially leaving as well, there is scope for new attacking players and Kane would give Arne Slot more of a clear striker option.
He has his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record. Coming back to the Premier League is the first step towards doing that, so I think he’ll be looking at his options in the summer. From what I hear he wants to come back to England. [Liverpool] are financially stable and the manager wants to strengthen his attacking options this summer with a new centre-forward. There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested. I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.- Mick Brown
It recently emerged that Kane has a release clause in his Bayern Munich contract which would allow him to leave for $70.3m, although when asked about it, his response was: "What I can say is that I'm very happy at FC Bayern. No comment on the clause."
Kane has scored 32 goals across the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the DfB Pokal this season.
