Lothar Matthaus Gives Ultimatum To Bayern Munich Star Joshua Kimmich
Joshua Kimmich's Bayern Munich contract situation has been uncertain for a while. The Germany international will be out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 season.
He has been a loyal servant to the club since 2015 and has so far made 426 appearances. Kimmich, though, is yet to make a decision regarding his future.
The situation has sparked the interest of Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also linked to the star.
Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus has now given an ultimatum to Kimmich.
He wrote in his Sky Germany blog:
At Bayern, the pending contract extension with Joshua Kimmich is currently the biggest problem. Kimmich has to make a decision. There is no more grey, only black or white. He has been given time but at some point patience runs out. Both sides have lawyers who can write a contract down to the smallest detail within a week. Since I have known Bayern, they have rarely waited as long for players as they have now for Kimmich. Now the time has come to make a decision.
Matthaus added:
I don’t know what Kimmich is still waiting for, what little details are involved. There is no other club that can offer him better prospects than Bayern.
Joshua Kimmich is versatile and can play across several positions on the pitch, and with his unique qualities he's one of the best in the world. Kimmich is a player in high demand, but Matthaus reckons Bayern Munich still has to offer the best project to the 30-year-old.
