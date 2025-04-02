Three MLS Teams Linked With Move For Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller
The future of Thomas Muller at Bayern Munich is still very much up in the air. Contradicting reports suggest the club is looking at offering a new deal, while others indicate that financially, it would not make sense.
Muller has three months left on his current contract, and the 35-year-old could see his 20+ years at the club ending. If no new contract is agreed upon, the club legend could continue his career elsewhere.
Muller would likely not play at another German club, which opens the door to a move to the US or possibly Saudi Arabia. Reports from BILD (h/t @iMiaSanMia) have suggested that three MLS clubs are interested in signing the German.
FC Cincinnati and San Diego FC have shown interest. However, Bayern's US partner club Los Angeles FC are also a possible destination. Signing with the Black and Gold would keep Muller tied to Bayern Munich, which could result in an ambassador role in the US.
Former Bayern player Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has already spoken about Muller joining the MLS, saying he would be very welcome. The current New York Red Bulls player would also love for him to continue in a Die Roten jersey.
The reports from the media in Germany suggest that Muller must choose at the end of the season. Does he continue playing away from the Bavarian side, or does he retire? That will be a decision for after the season ends.
However, if he can go out as a Bundesliga winner and possibly a European champion, that may help with his verdict. Many soccer players feel that leaving on their terms as a winner is a great ending to their legacy. Muller has the opportunity to do that.
