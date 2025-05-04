PSG

Bukayo Saka Speaks On Nuno Mendes Battle And PSG As A Team

Bukayo Saka speaks about PSG and Nuno Mendes.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Bukayo Saka came up against Nuno Mendes in the recent PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown. The Parisians won the first leg at The Emirates 1-0 with Ousmane Dembele scoring an early goal (4').

Bukayo Saka and Nuno Mendes had a key battle during the course of the first leg. It's a clash between two players with electric pace, and Saka has now reflected on how he felt in the showdown against Mendes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal attacker said:

He’s a top full-back and so quick as well, man. It was a good battle, I always enjoy those battles. I’m looking forward to going again next week.

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka and Nuno Mendes during Arsenal vs PSG
IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

PSG, meanwhile, are one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment. After knocking out Liverpool and Aston Villa, they're up against another English opponent. Saka had high praise for the Parisians as he said:

They have a good manager, they have top quality players, a lot of threat at the top end of the pitch. I think they keep the ball really well in midfield, and they try and make you run. I don’t think anyone likes to run, if I’m honest.

Bukayo Saka

Saka also added that PSG have improved since their 2-0 defeat in the league phase of the competition. He said:

I know they only changed two players from the line-up that they put out against us previously, but how much cohesion they have, how they flow, how they move the ball. They were a lot better. They impressed me a lot to be fair. I would say so [they're the best team Arsenal have played this campaign].

Bukayo saka

The Latest PSG News:

World Cup Winner Claims PSG Outclassed Arsenal In The UEFA Champions League Semi-final First Leg

Martin Odegaard Reveals Mindset Arsenal Must Adopt To Overcome PSG Deficit

Transcript: Luis Enrique And Others' Post-Match Press Conference After PSG’s Loss

Philipp Lahm Compares Khvicha Kvaratskhelia To Former Bayern Munich Teammate

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

Home/Champions League