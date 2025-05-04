Bukayo Saka Speaks On Nuno Mendes Battle And PSG As A Team
Bukayo Saka came up against Nuno Mendes in the recent PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown. The Parisians won the first leg at The Emirates 1-0 with Ousmane Dembele scoring an early goal (4').
Bukayo Saka and Nuno Mendes had a key battle during the course of the first leg. It's a clash between two players with electric pace, and Saka has now reflected on how he felt in the showdown against Mendes.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal attacker said:
He’s a top full-back and so quick as well, man. It was a good battle, I always enjoy those battles. I’m looking forward to going again next week.- Bukayo Saka
PSG, meanwhile, are one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment. After knocking out Liverpool and Aston Villa, they're up against another English opponent. Saka had high praise for the Parisians as he said:
They have a good manager, they have top quality players, a lot of threat at the top end of the pitch. I think they keep the ball really well in midfield, and they try and make you run. I don’t think anyone likes to run, if I’m honest.- Bukayo Saka
Saka also added that PSG have improved since their 2-0 defeat in the league phase of the competition. He said:
I know they only changed two players from the line-up that they put out against us previously, but how much cohesion they have, how they flow, how they move the ball. They were a lot better. They impressed me a lot to be fair. I would say so [they're the best team Arsenal have played this campaign].- Bukayo saka
