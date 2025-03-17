Adrien Rabiot Hits Back After Explicit Banner Aimed At Mother During PSG vs Marseille
Adrien Rabiot endured the wrath of PSG fans during the Le Classique against Olympique de Marseille on March 16. The Frenchman previously played for the Parisians from 2012 to 2019.
Following a spell with Juventus, Rabiot is back in Ligue 1 with Marseille. His return has not sat well with PSG's fans.
They held out an explicit banner during the game, bashing Rabiot and also attacking the player's mother. The game, meanwhile, ended in a 3-1 win for the Parisians.
The banner in question read:
Loyalty for men, betrayal for ****** – like mother, like son.
Rabiot's mother has since released a statement, telling France Info:
I don't understand why the match wasn't stopped. I don't understand why no one is outraged. I'm really outraged, outraged, really outraged by what can be said and written, without anyone reacting.
Rabiot has now released an Instagram statement. writing:
Insulting a mother, and a deceased father... Everything has to be paid for one day. You won't take it to heaven. Believe me. Nasser, you can have all the money in the world and even more, class can't be bought.- Adrien Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot made 227 appearances for PSG, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists. He won 15 trophies with the Parisian club, including six Ligue 1 titles.
He made a Ligue 1 return to Marseille last summer and has since played 23 matches, scoring six goals and providing three assists. However, the backlash he received from the PSG fans has taken center stage.
