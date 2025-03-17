PSG

Adrien Rabiot Hits Back After Explicit Banner Aimed At Mother During PSG vs Marseille

Adrien Rabiot received backlash during PSG vs Marseille.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Adrien Rabiot endured the wrath of PSG fans during the Le Classique against Olympique de Marseille on March 16. The Frenchman previously played for the Parisians from 2012 to 2019.

Following a spell with Juventus, Rabiot is back in Ligue 1 with Marseille. His return has not sat well with PSG's fans.

They held out an explicit banner during the game, bashing Rabiot and also attacking the player's mother. The game, meanwhile, ended in a 3-1 win for the Parisians.

The banner in question read:

Loyalty for men, betrayal for ****** – like mother, like son.

Rabiot's mother has since released a statement, telling France Info:

I don't understand why the match wasn't stopped. I don't understand why no one is outraged. I'm really outraged, outraged, really outraged by what can be said and written, without anyone reacting.

Rabiot has now released an Instagram statement. writing:

Insulting a mother, and a deceased father... Everything has to be paid for one day. You won't take it to heaven. Believe me. Nasser, you can have all the money in the world and even more, class can't be bought.

Adrien Rabiot
Banner held by PSG fans
IMAGO / Le Pictorium

Adrien Rabiot made 227 appearances for PSG, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists. He won 15 trophies with the Parisian club, including six Ligue 1 titles.

He made a Ligue 1 return to Marseille last summer and has since played 23 matches, scoring six goals and providing three assists. However, the backlash he received from the PSG fans has taken center stage.

The Latest PSG News:

Rio Ferdinand Points Out Exactly What Has Changed at PSG This Season

Adrien Rabiot's Mother Reacts To PSG Fans' Banner Against Him

When Is The Earliest PSG Could Win The Ligue 1 2024-25 Title?

PSG Social Media Account Trolls Rivals Marseille After 3-1 Le Classique Win

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

Home/Ligue 1