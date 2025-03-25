PSG

Gerard Piqué Claims Dominant PSG Are Making Ligue 1 Less Watchable

Gerard Pique makes PSG claim about the Ligue 1's competitiveness.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Sportimage

PSG have been the dominant force in Ligue 1 for a considerable while now. In the last 12 years, the Parisians have lifted the league title ten times in the French top tier.

They are well on course to do the same this season as well. Luis Enrique's side have been rampant domestically and are undefeated. With 21 wins and five draws, PSG have secured 68 points from 26 matches.

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille are 19 points behind, meaning the league is a one-horse race at this point. That has been the case for a considerable while now. Barcelona and Spain legend Gerard Piqué reckons this has been harming the Ligue 1's competitive aspect and outside attraction as a result.

Despite the presence of classic clubs like Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyon, the Parisians remain the most dominant force in the French top-tier.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Speaking on the same, Pique told L'Equipe:

As an outsider, It is clear that PSG are becoming a little more dominant in the Championship every year. That doesn’t help. The public likes it when there is competition. It increases the interest of viewers and therefore of the broadcasters.

Pique also thinks the league's broadcasting system is hurting its popularity. He added:

Ligue 1 has also suffered a lot with the collapse of Mediapro. The third explanation, in my opinion, is the pay-per-view model, which is doomed to disappear due to increasingly widespread piracy.

IMAGO / Imagebroker

DAZN recently signed a partnership with LFP to boost the Ligue 1's viewership numbers. However, as Pique pointed out, more teams managing to competitively get closer to PSG could see the league's viewership numbers skyrocket.

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

