Aston Villa vs PSG: Odds And Prediction
PSG are set to play Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 15. The game takes place at Villa Park and the Parisians enter the contest on the back of a 3-1 win at home.
PSG's power was on full display during the first leg against Aston Villa. Despite conceding early, the Parisians came back strong, and the goal in stoppage time from Nuno Mendes was extra insurance.
To secure qualification, PSG need to avoid a major slip-up. Unai Emery's Villa, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb. However, with the Premier League side having home advantage, anything is possible.
On the flip side, Luis Enrique's side handled the pressure of Anfield extremely well in the Round of 16, something not many have done this season. They will be confident, but one early goal can change the momentum of the tie.
It's a blockbuster last eight game in the biggest club competition. Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction before the match (odds via Draftkings).
Aston Villa vs PSG Odds
Moneyline:
Aston Villa: +225
Draw: +265
PSG: +110
Double chance:
Aston Villa or tie: -140
PSG or tie: -295
Aston Villa or PSG: -360
Both teams to score:
Yes: -195
No: +155
Total goals:
Aston Villa: 1.5 (Over +125, Under -180)
PSG: 1.5 (Over -130, Under -110)
Aston Villa vs PSG prediction
Both head coaches are known for their tactical prowess; under any circumstances, they can put their team in a winning position. Villa coach Unai Emery has to get his squad to believe in the fightback. However, being just two goals down, they don't need a fast start, but it would be nice.
Villa must ensure that they don't leave themselves open at the back when looking for goals. The individual quality is immense, with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Vitinha, and more. PSG can score in the blink of an eye, as they did in the first leg. The English side will need to play a perfect game defensively.
Villa, though, showed the team spirit with a solid 3-0 win against Southampton over the weekend. They'll look to replicate what Newcastle United did a year ago, demolishing PSG on English soil 4-1. That said, the Parisians look like a team on a mission this season, and it's hard to see them squander such a big lead.
PSG should get the job done and seal their spot in the last four of the UEFA Champions League. They are predicted to get a slender win at Villa Park.
Winner: PSG
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
