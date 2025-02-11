Brest 0-3 PSG: Parisians Secure Comfortable Lead After First Leg Of Champions League Playoff
PSG all but guaranteed their place in the Round of 16, beating Brest 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League playoff.
An Ousmane Dembele brace and a penalty from Vitinha gave the Parisians a comfortable cushion to take back to Paris next week.
PSG Has Too Much For French Rivals Brest
PSG started the game well, controlling possession without creating any goal-scoring opportunities. Brest was happy to let the away team have the ball, looking to win it back and cause problems on the counter.
The Parisians had 74% of the possession in the first 15 minutes, but the closest to scoringBrest came. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma cleared the ball against striker Ludovic Ajorque, but it deflected just wide of his goal.
Not long after, Paris had a chance to take the lead, awarded a penalty for a handball. Vitinha stepped up, and cooly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0.
PSG continued to push, looking for the second goal, with Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola shooting off target.
Brest was nearly on level terms in the 35th minute. Abdallah Sima headed onto the post from a corner, possibly coming off Marquinhos last. The chances continued, this time right-back Hakimi nearly scoring an unbelievable own goal, turning the ball onto his own post.
The away team scored the second goal at a critical time, Dembele (45') continuing his goal-scoring form. The Frenchman fired into the near post after Brest had their best spell in the game.
Brest came flying out in the second half, hitting the post in the opening two minutes. On a closer look, Donnaruma getting a touch on the ball.
Once again, PSG caught the home team on the counter-attack, Doue tapping into an empty net after good work from Bradley Barcola. However, VAR ruled the latter offside during the move, keeping the score at 2-0.
They did get the third goal that could have secured their passage to the Round of 16. Dembele (66') scored his second, a lovely bit of skill to create the chance, with his shot deflecting into the net.
The goal did not stop both teams from pushing for goals, Brest trying its hardest to salvage something to take to the Parc des Princes next week.
After a few half chances for both teams, the final five minutes were quiet. The Parisians, holding on for a three-goal win, continued their excellent record against the Pirates.
The second leg will take place next week on Wednesday, February 12, with PSG having already done most of the work.
