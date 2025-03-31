Dunkerque vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For The French Cup Semi-Final Clash
PSG are back in French Cup action as they face Ligue 2 side Dunkerque with a chance to book their spot in the final at the end of May.
Despite Les Maritimes being in the below tier, they are a dangerous team, as they have already proved by beating three Ligue 1 teams in this season's cup competition.
With the Ligue 1 title all but tied up, Luis Enrique rested several players against St-Etienne on Saturday. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi did not feature. Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha played the last 30 minutes of the game.
Midfielder Lee Kang-in will likely miss this game with a foot injury, as he did against St-Etienne on Saturday. The South Korean picked up the injury on international duty with no timeline for a return.
MORE: PSG Offer Cryptic Kang-in Lee Update After Suffering Injury With South Korea
PSG predicted lineup vs Dunkerque (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The first-choice goalkeeper was on the bench of the game against St-Etienne and will likely come back in for the semi-final.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - The Morrocan was not in the squad for the weekend game, given extra time to rest. He returned to training on Sunday and will likely start this game.
CB: Marquinhos - Marquinhos was another player who did not feature from the bench on Saturday after traveling to South America for international duty. The Captain should start against Dunkerque.
CB: William Pacho - Pacho played 60 minutes against St-Etienne, and Lucas Beraldo played 78 minutes. The earlier withdrawal may indicate that Pacho may start the game alongside Marquinhos.
LB: Nuno Mendes - The left-back played just under 30 minutes and will make it a full-strength back four for Luis Enrique.
CM: Vitinha - Vitinha was the first substitute used in the previous game, playing 189 minutes for Portugal on international duty. There is a good chance he will start this game., but Warren Zaire-Emery is also pushing for a start but likely come on later in the game.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - The Spaniard assisted the fifth goal against St-Etienne. The injury to Lee Kang-in means Ruiz will likely start this game, but Senny Mayulu is an option.
CM: Desire Doue - Doue has been in great form over the past month, adding two more goals against St-Etienne. He is versatile but will likely start in midfield.
RW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola added two more assists against St-Etienne, making it 15 in all competitions. The youngster also has 18 goals this season.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - The Frenchman came on for the last 26 minutes of the game on Saturday. He scored for France on international duty.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian scored the second goal on Saturday and is showing his quality since his arrival in January from Napoli.
