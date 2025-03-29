Saint-Etienne vs PSG Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
The international break is over and Paris Saint-Germain is back in Ligue 1 action with a trip to face Saint-Etienne.
Luis Enrique's side is a whopping 19 points ahead of Olympique Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table, and they could actually secure the title on Saturday. A win at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, a loss for Marseille against Stade Reims, and a draw between AS Monaco and OGC Nice would mean that PSG wins the title.
Considering Ligue 1 is all but in the bag for another year, the real focus at PSG is on the Champions League and that is why Enrique will be thrilled that his players did not get any major injuries during the international window.
South Korean forward Lee Kang-in returned with an ankle problem, but the usual starters returned with a clean bill of health.
In terms of PSG's opponent, Saint-Etienne are not enjoying a good season, and relegation to Ligue 2 is a very real possibility. Sitting 17th and three points from absolute safety (with a game in hand), Les Verts have their own reasons for wanting to win this one beyond stopping PSG from winning the title.
Below are the last five meetings between the two teams.
Date
Result
January 12, 2025
PSG 2-1 Saint-Etienne
February 26, 2022
PSG 3-1 Saint-Etienne
November 28, 2021
Saint-Etienne 1-3 PSG
April 18, 2021
PSG 3-2 Saint-Etienne
January 6, 2021
Saint-Etienne 1-1 PSG
PSG Team News vs Saint-Etienne
As mentioned, Lee Kang-in is the only new injury concern for Luis Enrique ahead of this Ligue 1 match. The South Korean is not expected to play any part here, but there are plenty of other attacking options available.
Arnau Tenas remains out with a shoulder injury, whilst some players have flown back from South America and could be handed a rest. With the cup game against Dunkerque on April 1, Enrique could choose a strong team here but rotate heavily in the cup.
Saint-Etienne vs PSG Date
Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
Saint-Etienne vs PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (11:00 a.m. PST, 7:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Saint-Etienne vs PSG
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
Australia: N/A
