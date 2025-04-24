Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Nice
PSG are set to play OGC Nice in a Ligue 1 home clash on Friday, April 25. The Parisians are already the Ligue 1 champions and have 78 points from 30 matches with 24 wins and six draws in an unbeaten league run.
PSG are coming off a 1-1 draw against Nantes on away turf in their last game. The Nice clash is their final outing before the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal at the Emirates on April 29.
Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the Ligue 1 game and here's what he had to say about the upcoming clash (via PSG).
Q: On unbeaten away run in the last 39 games
Enrique: To be honest, I'd never thought about it before because it's such a difficult record to reach that you need two seasons to do so. It's a special situation, and I think that it's the first time that we, as coaching staff, have been crowned as champions so early. It's special, and it's a good thing that there are still records for us to beat. The pressure around us is significant, and it shows that we've managed the season well. We want to give our fans the opportunity to make history.
Q: On the home game against Nice
Enrique: The type of game that it will be will obviously depend on the score. In general, I'm expecting to face a team that's capable of pressing us high up the pitch but that will probably deploy more of a mid-to-low block. Depending on our ability to score, they might change their defensive position. We'll need to stay focused on the aim of controlling both phases of play against a quality side that's fighting for a Champions League spot. As we're ambitious, it's important for our confidence that we go into this kind of game giving 100%.
Q: On speaking French in the dressing room
Enrique: Regardless of the language used in the dressing room, it's a place that reflects the world. I take things slowly but surely; speaking the language of the country that I live in and work in is vital and has long been my source of motivation here. I'll speak it more in the future, once I've improved. I have an Italian friend who told me that when you learn another language, it's like a new life. You start to understand cultures and people. That's something that I try to convey to my players. Working on that multilingual aspect is really positive and really great.
Q: On the team's growth since last season
Enrique: I think that the team, which was very young last year, has grown massively. This time, we're approaching things with more of a foundation and more aplomb. I don't know if that's the right word, but I think that going through such a difficult Champions League phase with such a complex group has made us better. Now, there are other things for us to accomplish; we've got this obsession with the Champions League, and I think that we're reaching a big point in the season.
Q: On Arsenal
Enrique: I already know Arsenal perfectly; they're a team that I've followed this season and that we've already had the opportunity to play against. The strengths that we possess and that have brought us here are the same [as they were last season], and so are our weaknesses. We could improve certain things, but what has led us here is what has made our fans happy. I'm sure that we're going to see a great version of Paris Saint-Germain in these two Champions League matches, and the game against Nice, a big Ligue 1 team, is also a good step to take in order to show that.
Q: On the season ending
Enrique: I think that when you break a record like the one that we've just broken, which spans two seasons, it shows what you're made of. With that in mind, we're going to keep improving as well as remaining focused and solid every day; that needs to be an aim. We're highly motivated going into the end of the season.
