Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Lille In Ligue 1
PSG take on Lille at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten record in Ligue 1.
The Parisians' season record now stands at 23 games after their 3-2 away win at Lyon last week.
Up next is the tricky test of Lille, who sit 4th in Ligue 1. Lille's season has been noteworthy due to their fantastic Champions League campaign, finishing 7th in the first phase.
They beat Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, avoiding a playoff match, with a trip to Borussia Dortmund next week in the round of 16.
MORE: PSG vs Lille: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
It is not an easy fixture for PSG, despite its record over the visitors. Here is what Luis Enrique had to say during his press conference ahead of the Lille match (via PSG).
Q: On Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s integration
Enrique: We're trying to give him the information that he needs alongside our training sessions and matches; that's our aim. He's already a very intelligent player who can adapt to different playing styles. He needs to look at how to adapt, while we need to give him freedom. We have to respect his attributes and highlight them.
Q: On managing the squad
Enrique: We're happy to be playing all of these games, even though it's very intense, because it means that we're still competing on all fronts. We need to get that under control and share out the minutes amongst the players. They're all ready, which I'm happy about.
Q: On game against Lille
Enrique: I think that there are similarities between Lille and Liverpool, particularly from a defensive point of view; there's no better dress rehearsal for facing Liverpool than this game against Lille. I think that it's a great opportunity. Tomorrow will be a big game for us against one of our rivals. They're a very good team, and that's a big source of motivation for us. We'll be playing at home, which is a very good thing for us because we're stronger with our fans.
Q: On Lille’s playing style
Enrique: What we're trying to do is to give the team the resources that it needs in order to face up to the various situations that our opponents will create for us. We always need to be ready to tackle any in-game situation. Often, our opponents play differently against us, and no game starts and ends in the same way. That's why we need to have those resources.
Q: On being drawn against Dunkerque in the Coupe de France
Enrique: We're one step away from the final, which is our aim. They're near the top of the table in Ligue 2 and play at a level equivalent to the standard of Ligue 1, which we saw when they knocked out Brest, so we'll prepare for that game as we would for any other.
Q: On Ibrahim Mbaye named as Titi D'or
Enrique: He's been training with us for a year now. I'm not doing him any favours; if he's with us, it's because he's good enough. He's part of the 2008 generation, so he's practically still a child. He's a very intelligent young player with technical and physical qualities. Like many players at the highest level, he's a lot stronger on one foot than on the other, which is something that he needs to work on. From a tactical point of view, he also needs to improve in terms of knowing how to defend based on each player's position. All of those things need to be absorbed bit by bit. He also has to set an example for the other academy players and prove that they can all play for the first team if they do what's needed.
Q: On the importance of his coaching staff
Enrique: I think that every manager needs a team of staff around them in order to prepare for such an intense season, and I'm always looking to have the best-prepared people around me. I'm convinced that if the people around me are qualified, I'll improve. I've got a team of staff that works hard and operates at a very high level, and it's a pleasure to work with them. I'm really satisfied with them, but I want even more, both from them and from our players.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG vs Lille Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG vs Lille: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Luis Enrique Reveals Crucial PSG Star Won’t Be Fully Fit Against Liverpool