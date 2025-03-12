Nasser Al-Khelaïfi Praises PSG's Fans After Champions League Win Over Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain will be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after winning a penalty shoot-out against Liverpool at Anfield.
The Ligue 1 side went away to Liverpool in the second leg, having lost the Parc des Princes match 1-0, meaning there was a big job to do.
Multiple PSG players put in very good displays, which helped the team get over the line, but the travelling fans at Anfield have also received a lot of praise for the tireless way in which they supported the team.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was one of the first to point out the importance of the fans when speaking to the press after the match (via PSG).
A thought for our fans too. Throughout the game, I had the impression we were playing at the Parc. We had 3000 fans, but it was as if we were 50,000. I'm really very proud of our fans. Thanks to our fans, it's a victory for them too, because their support is very important for the players and the club. It was a difficult match to play here at Anfield, but it is a perfect evening.- Nasser Al-Khelaïfi
Of course, it was not just the fans that he praised, with coach Luis Enrique and the players getting plenty of attention from the president.
It's a magnificent evening for us, for the club, for its history. I spoke to the players, and told them that they could make history this evening. It wasn't easy at all, Liverpool have our total respect. They're a great team and one of the best - if not the best - in the world right now. Our players, coach, the staff, Luis Campos…Honestly, everyone dreamt of this. They've done great work. Now, we're going to celebrate this evening, but the road is still very long. We take it match by match, but today the players showed we have great character.- Nasser Al-Khelaïfi
