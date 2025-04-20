Which Three PSG Players Could Receive Contract Extensions (Report)
In February, Paris Saint-Germain locked in contract extensions for Luis Enrique, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and Yoram Zague.
With those deals sorted, the club is now shifting focus to other players they want to keep as part of Enrique’s project. So, who’s next in line for a new deal?
MORE: Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Beat Le Havre
According to Le Parisien, Bradley Barcola, Kang-in Lee, and Lucas Beraldo, could be Luis Campos's next contract extension priorities. The same outlet also reports that Marquinhos (30) could be on the hot seat, especially with PSG looking to bring a center back this summer.
Barcola deserves a new contract, considering that he's taken leaps in his development this season and has become one of the top goal-scorers for the capital club. The Frenchman has recorded 18 goals and registered 17 assists in 49 fixtures across all competitions. The 22-year-old has spoken about a new contract, saying talks will begin after the season concludes.
Meanwhile, Lee has flashed his potential in various moments but is a valuable depth piece for Enrique, who likes to rotate his squad. As for Beraldo, if PSG are willing to extend him, it's because they see his potential and perhaps don't want to lose out on the player once he taps into that.
The Latest PSG News
Ludovic Giuly Warns PSG To Fix Key Issue Before Arsenal Semifinal Clash
PSG 2-1 Le Havre: Report And Full Match Highlights After PSG's Narrow Victory
David Beckham Reveals Who He’ll Support In PSG vs Arsenal
Former England Player Believes PSG Has A Major Advantage Over Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Final