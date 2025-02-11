Arsenal Chasing Summer Move For PSG-Linked Bundesliga Striker
Paris Saint-Germain is always wondering where the next attacking signing is coming from, and the French side may have to battle Arsenal if they want to secure one of their main targets.
Despite the wealth of attacking talent in Luis Enrique's current playing squad, PSG does lack a natural striker of the quality level you'd expect for a team that wants to win the Champions League.
The exact same can be said for Arsenal, and CaughtOffside reports that the Gunners are keen on making a move for PSG-linked strike Benjamon Sesko.
The main striker in the PSG squad right now is Goncalo Ramos. Still, the Portuguese international has been used sparingly by Enrique this season and, therefore, only has eight goals across all tournaments.
Instead, PSG has relied on fluid attacking play from a set of wide players like Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Looking forward, though, PSG has been contemplating an approach for Sesko from RB Leipzig.
The 21-year-old has managed to secure 118 goals and assists in his so-far 209-game career, and multiple clubs think he is the man to lead the line next season.
Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the frame for Sesko, meaning PSG will have to impress the Slovenian to secure his services.
