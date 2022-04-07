Skip to main content
Report: Timo Werner's Advisor Travels to Italy Amid Potential Chelsea Exit

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner's 'advisor' Volker Struth has travelled to Italy for talks amid the German's potential exit from the club, according to reports. 

He joined the Blues from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020, amassing 27 goal contributions in all competitions in his debut season for the club. 

However his form in the current campaign has not been as good, and there is now speculation over his future at the west London side.

imago1008597925h

According to the Independent, Struth travelled to Italy in order to try and sort out Werner's future, with him believed to have held meetings with Juventus, AC Milan and Atalanta.

The report says that a move back to the German top flight could be a potential outcome, but his 'advisor' is also keen to 'explore alternative avenues' for the German international.

Previous reports have suggested that he is 'very interested' in a transfer back to the Bundesliga, especially when he has only made eight starts in the Premier League this season. 

La Liga giants Barcelona have also been speculated to have shown interest in the forward as clubs approach the summer transfer window.

imago1008216834h

In 81 total appearances for the Blues in all competitions, Werner has scored 19 goals and assisted a further 19.

However his performance against Brentford at the weekend has raised questions over his future at the World and European Champions.

Despite him being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, reports have suggested that they would be unable to pay his wages should they wish to sign him in the summer.

imago1011109986h
