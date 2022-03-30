Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It? How To Watch / Live Stream, Who Has Qualified For Qatar?

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how you can watch it.

World Cup

When is the 2022 Draw?

The draw will take place at 5pm UK time (BST) on Friday, 1st April 2022 from Doha, Qatar.

How to watch/live stream the 2022 World Cup draw?

International viewers can watch the draw on the FIFA.com website and also on FIFA’s social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Viewers in the UK can also watch coverage of the draw on the BBC.

Viewers in the US can also watch the draw on Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

Viewers in India can also watch the draw live on History TV18 HD and it will also be streamed on Voot.

Who has qualified so far?

These are the teams who have booked their place in the draw so far (including details of remaining qualifying places):

Africa

  • Cameroon
  • Ghana
  • Senegal
  • Morocco
  • Tunisia
Asia

  • Iran
  • South Korea
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Japan
  • Australia/United Arab Emirates will play in an inter-confederation playoff match.

Europe

  • England
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • France
  • Germany
  • Denmark
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Serbia
  • Switzerland
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

Host Nation

  • Qatar

North America

  • Canada
  • USA/Mexico/Costa Rica
  • USA/Mexico/Costa Rica
  • USA/Mexico/Costa Rica will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Oceania

  • New Zealand/Solomon Islands will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Ecuador
  • Uruguay
  • Peru will play will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Inter-Confederation Playoff Matches

  • Australia/United Arab Emirates v Peru
  • USA/Mexico/Costa Rica v New Zealand/Solomon Islands

