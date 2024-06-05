CFL 2024 Season Preview: Can Montreal Alouettes Repeat as Grey Cup Champions?
The story of the Montreal Alouettes’ 2023 season has been told since the season ended from being last place in the preseason rankings to winning the Grey Cup.
It was a season of streaks for the Als as they started 2-3 before coming off their second bye with a four-game winning streak. They would add another four-game streak but on the losing side of those games. At 6-7 entering the last four games, the team needed to make a run to stay in playoff contention which they did winning their last five games in a row entering the CFL playoffs at 11-7 and second in the East Division.
The road to the Grey Cup was easier than expected for Montreal as they won the East semifinal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-12. Their defensive dominance continued with nine turnovers created in the Als’ 38-17 win over the top team in the league Toronto Argonauts.
In an instant classic, the Grey Cup featured a back-and-forth affair with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took a 17-7 halftime lead. Montreal stormed back with a 21-7 second half that included Tyson Philpot catching the game-winning 19-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left from Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo to win the game 28-24.
Montreal Alouettes 2024 Outlook
This offseason was about keeping the band together and bringing back all the key players. For the most part, the Als succeeded at that with key losses being running back William Stanback as he is with the BC Lions, wide receiver Austin Mack who is in the NFL and defensive lineman Shawn Lemon who is suspended.
There are more questions coming from the offensive side of the ball than on defense. Losing Stanback in the backfield is a big loss that opens the door for Walter Fletcher and Jeshrun Antwi to possibly split carries at running back. Mack will be tough to replace, but Philpot’s emergence in the Grey Cup, as well as Tyler Snead and Cole Spieker, gives Montreal some weapons to work with.
Montreal had a focus on the defensive line this offseason adding key players including Derek Wiggan and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund from the Calgary Stampeders. With Lemon’s uncertain status, Mustafa Johnson before the focal point as the top pass rusher after a career-high seven sacks last year.
This football team is no longer under the radar as they are bright in the spotlight entering 2024. All the other eight CFL teams have a target on Montreal and want to beat the team. With Toronto losing key players in the offseason, this is the year the Als take the East Division, but can they repeat as Grey Cup champions? That will be more challenging with teams like the Bombers and Lions in the west waiting to pounce on that Grey Cup trophy.
