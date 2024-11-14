111th Grey Cup DraftKings Betting Odds
The stage is set for the final game of the CFL season. After last week’s thrilling division finals, it will be the East champions Toronto Argonauts taking on the West champions Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
It’s the final time for bettors to win big with their bets as the odds for the game are higher than they usually are for a Grey Cup game. The combination of team record and injuries has affected the way sites like DraftKings determines who are the favorites.
Here are DraftKings’ 111th Grey Cup betting lines for the big game in Vancouver.
Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -9, Argonauts +9
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: Blue Bombers -425, Argonauts +330
Toronto picked up a close two-point win over the favored Montreal Alouettes in the East Final, but the loss of starting quarterback Chad Kelly to injury made it bittersweet. Nick Arbuckle takes over as the starter for the game, which changes the dynamic of the Argos offense.
The Bombers took care of business against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with a 38-22 win on Saturday night to win the West Final. Winnipeg looked unstoppable with a balanced offensive attack between Zach Collaros’ arm and Brady Oliveira’s downhill running. The defense has been on top as the best in the CFL all season and continued to show its dominance against Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg being favored by nine points is no surprise as it is a backup quarterback in Toronto against the best defense in the league. Taking the points seems like the safest choice, but any of those feeling risky could make big money off Toronto’s upset win.
DraftKings has the over/under at 49.5 points for the game, which seems like right where it should be. The Bombers have scored at least 27 points in five of the last six games while the Argos have scored over 30 points in six of the last seven, so the over should hit.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.