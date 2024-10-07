2024 CFL Playoff Picture Update: Three More Teams Punch Tickets to Postseason
Despite the CFL only playing three games, a lot was determined regarding the playoffs as there now is a clearer picture of what’s to come after Week 18.
Three teams clinched playoff spots, starting with the Saskatchewan Roughriders getting in with a 28-24 win over the Edmonton Elks. The Riders needed help and got it, thanks to the Calgary Stampeders losing to the BC Lions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats falling to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
BC also got into the postseason with its 32-15 win over the Stampeders. The Lions needed losses from the Tiger-Cats and Elks to get into the playoffs, both of which happened.
The Ottawa Redblacks were the third team to clinch a playoff spot. They needed a Tiger-Cats loss to get in, and they got it. Ottawa has had the last three games to win and get in, but it was unable to do so.
Two CFL teams were officially eliminated from the playoffs as the Elks and Stampeders were knocked out after their losses. It’s the first time that both teams from Alberta are not in the playoffs since 1945.
That leaves the Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts as the two teams remaining that have not clinched a playoff spot or been eliminated. It’s a simple path for the Argos as they need a win in the last two games to get in. Hamilton will need more help with two wins and two Argos losses.
One other aspect of the season still needs to be determined, which is the West Division title. Winnipeg is in the lead, as the Bombers need one win to clinch it. The Riders can still win it with two straight wins and two losses by the Bombers. BC can’t win the division, as Winnipeg owns the tiebreaker.
There are no changes with the Montreal Alouettes, who already clinched the East Division and will host a playoff game.
Week 19 of the CFL season kicks off with the Argos and Bombers on Friday night at 8:30 pm EST.
