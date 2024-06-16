BC Lions Pick Up Win in Record-Breaking Home Opener Against Calgary Stampeders
A record crowd of 53,788 BC Lions fans left BC Place happy after a 50 Cent concert and a 26-17 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.
After the Stampeders got off to a quick 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Vernon Adams Jr. struck two passing scores to give the Lions the lead at halftime. Entering the fourth quarter all tied up at 17-17, the Lions defense took control with a forced fumble and a third-down stop while the offense got an Adams rushing score and a field goal to lock up the win.
The Lions move to 1-1 on the season as the Stampeders hold the same record with their first loss.
3 Keys to Lions' First Win of the Season
1. BC Defense Holds Strong in the Fourth Quarter
The Lions defense deserves a lot of credit for its performance, especially in the fourth quarter. BC was challenged in the secondary, allowing over 330 yards passing, but stepped up when it counted the most. The Lions picked up two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a turnover on downs in the final quarter.
Individual standouts from the unit include linebacker Ben Hladik, who led the team with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception in the second quarter. Josh Woods and Ronald Kent Jr. also had solid games with each getting seven tackles and Woods forcing a fumble.
2. Vernon Adams Jr. Showed Superman Caliber Plays
Adams has been called on to do a lot for this offense and he has continued to answer the call. The offense got off to a slow start, but late in the first quarter Adams broke out of a sack and made an 11-yard run for a first down that seemed to be the spark the team needed to get back into the game.
Adams finished with 277 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 16 rushing yards and another major in the win. It wasn’t his best game, but he made the plays needed to escape pressure and make the throws needed to beat the Stampeders.
3. Costly Fourth-Quarter Mistakes by Jake Maier and Calgary Offense
Jake Maier once again impressed and performed like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, completing 78% of his passes and showing pinpoint accuracy with 339 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Still, the fourth quarter was plagued with mistakes, sacks and lack of scoring. Maier has more than proven through two games that he is making the leap to top-tier quarterbacks in the CFL, but he's got some stuff to clean up if he wants to stay there.
Up Next
Calgary Stampeders (Bye Week)
BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
