Calgary Stampeders Spoil Bo Levi Mitchell’s Return with Win Over Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The night began as a celebration of the career and achievements of Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who won two Grey Cups with the Calgary Stampeders in 2014 and 2018. Mitchell’s first start against Calgary did not go according to his plan as the Stampeders got the 32-24 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats.
Calgary improved to 1-0 and became the first CFL team in league history to win 700 career games. Hamilton, meanwhile, starts its season 0-1.
3 Keys to Calgary’s Season-Opening Win
Jake Maier Played Lights Out
The commentators mentioned during the broadcast that Maier had focused on his mobility in the pocket during the offseason. He showed great improvement during the game, throwing more on the run and improving his accuracy.
Maier finished with 252 yards and two majors as he completed 81% of his passes in the game. The hope in future games is that they will not rely on kicker Rene Paredes to kick six field goals, but the offense looked good, and Maier looked like the best quarterback of the young weekend.
Tre Roberson, Demerio Houston Highlighted Stellar Secondary Play
After the signing of Demerio Houston in the offseason, many believed that Calgary had one of the best secondaries in the CFL with the pairing of Houston and Tre Roberson. They both showed Friday night how they can throw off an opponent's passing game.
Houston picked up an interception after leading the CFL last season with seven. He also had six tackles to lead the team and Roberson had three of his own. The secondary played well until the end of the game and showed the Stampeders have a legitimate defense.
James Butler Was Electric Running on First Down
There’s going to be talk about Bo Levi Mitchell’s performance in Week 1 being better than expected, despite a lack of support from his other playmakers. Running back James Butler was the bright spot to the Tiger-Cats’ offense and the exception to the previous statement. There were many plays where Butler was called upon to pick up yardage on first down.
Butler finished with 13 carries for 119 yards, averaging over nine yards a carry. He also caught a pass for 12 yards, showing that while the passing game gets figured out, Butler is a playmaker who needs more touches on offense.
Up Next
Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
Hamilton Tiger-Cats home vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.