Calgary Stampeders to Bring Back Dave Dickenson for 2025 Season
Any speculation of what changes would be coming to the Calgary Stampeders regarding the status of head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson was put to rest.
When speaking to the media on Monday, Stampeders president Jay McNeil expressed support of Dickenson and confirmed he will hold his jobs for the 2025 campaign.
"He's earned the right and the opportunity to turn this around in 2025 and he has our full support," McNeil said. "Dave and I have worked incredibly hard over the past three weeks to build a plan for success in 2025 and we believe in that. We will be aggressive in how we build our team for next year."
The Stampeders are coming off their worst season in two decades as they finished with a 5-12-1 record. They missed the postseason for the first time since 2004.
Dickenson completed his eighth season with the team and has posted an 84-53-3 overall record, going 4-6 in the postseason. He led the team to three Grey Cup appearances, including a title win in 2018.
There are a lot of questions entering the offseason for the Stampeders. The roster currently features 32 players who will become free agents, including starting quarterback Jake Maier. The quarterback position is one of many that will be evaluated this offseason as the defense will need some retooling.
It’s a critical offseason for Calgary. If another losing record appears, it could mean the end for the Dickenson era.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.