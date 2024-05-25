CFL 2024 Preseason Week 2 Preview
Only one game in Week 1 was played in the CFL’s preseason, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25-12.
Week 2 of the preseason will have all four games played on Saturday starting with the Ottawa Redblacks facing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 2:00 pm EST. Two games will be played at the same time at 4:00 pm EST with Saskatchewan Roughriders-Edmonton Elks and BC Lions-Calgary Stampeders. The week concludes with the Toronto Argonauts facing the Montreal Alouettes.
Here is a quick preview of each of the upcoming games in Week 2.
CFL Week 2 Preseason Game Previews
1. Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
After being a backup in Winnipeg, Dru Brown takes over as the No. 1 quarterback for the Redblacks on the depth chart in this contest hoping to make a good first impression. Watch the running back position for Ottawa as they look to replace the injured Devonte Williams. Hamilton has Bo Levi Mitchell back at quarterback, but Taylor Powell will gather some attention as the future of the franchise.
2. Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks
It’s the debut of quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson making his first appearance in an Elks uniform, while the first overall pick in this year’s draft Joel Dublanko will serve as backup middle linebacker. The Riders are looking for their second straight win and hoping for continued progress in the quarterback room behind Trevor Harris.
3. BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders
Quarterback Vernon Adams will not be suited up for the Lions as Jake Dolegala gets the start with Dakota Prukop as backup. Calgary will be playing their starters will eyes on the secondary with cornerback Demerio Houston looking to make a statement on what should be an improved Stampeders defense.
4. Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes
Cameron Dukes will start at quarterback for the Argos as the team looks to replace the suspended Chad Kelly with Nick Arbuckle as the backup. The defending Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes return to the field for the first time as they retained a good portion of their talent but need to find the next great pass rusher to replace Shawn Lemon.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
