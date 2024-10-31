CFL 2024 Season Divisional Semi-Finals DraftKings Betting Odds
The regular season is in the books, and the CFL postseason begins this weekend with two divisional semi-final matchups.
The round kicks off with a showdown between the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts and concludes with the BC Lions facing the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The spreads are wider than expected for the postseason, featuring one struggling team versus one that closed its season strong.
Here are DraftKings’ divisional semi-finals betting lines for the two CFL games with instant analysis.
Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Argonauts -6.5, Redblacks +6.5
O/U: 51.5
Money Line: Argonauts -305, Redblacks +245
The two teams split the regular-season series, but they closed the season in different ways. Toronto won three of its last four games to clinch the home playoff game while Ottawa lost three of its last four. Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown and Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly have performed well late in the season to put their teams in the playoffs. Expect high scoring from both teams, which combined for 68 and 69 points in their regular-season matchups. Toronto is the hotter team right now, but covering 6.5 points in a playoff game will be challenging.
BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Roughriders -3.5, Lions +3.5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Roughriders -180, Lions + 150
BC and Saskatchewan also split their regular season series, with both teams getting double-digit wins. In the last eight games, the Lions have gone 4-4. Prior to last week’s meaningless loss to the Calgary Stampeders, the Riders had won four straight games. Depending on whether the Lions can create big plays on offense, it may be close to or around 51 points. The Riders are at home and have more momentum entering the postseason so bettors should be safe to take the spread.
