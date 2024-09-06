CFL 2024 Season Week 14 Game Preview: BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes
The BC Lions look to retake command of the West Division as they face off against the defending Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.
BC (6-6) snapped a five-game losing streak last week on Labour Day weekend as it pounded the Ottawa Redblacks 38-12. Quarterback Nathan Rourke had his best outing in his third start with the team, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Lions need a win to keep pace with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who are tied with the Lions for the top spot in the West Division.
Montreal (10-1) was on a bye last week and is coming off a 21-17 victory over the Edmonton Elks two weeks ago that gave it its fifth straight win. The Alouettes are top three in the CFL in total offense and total defense and are, on paper and through the eye test, the most complete team. They clinched a playoff spot last week and are now focused on winning the East Division.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -3.5, O/U 50
Date/Location: Friday, September 6, 2024, at Molson Percival Stadium in Montreal, Quebec
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 22 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
BC’s injury report has six players out with three on the line with offensive lineman Jarell Broxton (knee) and Tyler Packer (head) out, as well as defensive lineman Marcus Moore (ankle). The linebackers also took a hit with starter Ben Hladik (calf) and Isaiah Messam (hamstring) out. One other key injury comes from the secondary with defensive back Jordan Perryman out with a hamstring injury.
Montreal got bad news this week with the announcement that star wide receiver Austin Mack was placed on the six-game injured list after hurting his ankle. The Alouettes also won’t have receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, who is out with a shoulder injury, and Tyler Snead is questionable with a foot injury. Other key players out include defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock (knee) and offensive lineman Kristian Matte (calf).
Keys to Victory
The Lions secondary must watch for Alouettes wide receiver Charleston Rambo as he is expected to have a bigger role with now Mack, Julien-Grant and Tyson Philpot not playing. Rourke is getting more comfortable in the offense but has a tendency to turn the ball over and has had at least one turnover in each of his first three starts.
Montreal has been hit massively with the injury bug so starting quarterback Cody Fajardo needs guys like Reggie White Jr. and Jose Barbon to step up in the passing game. The front seven for the Alouettes will be challenged facing BC running back William Stanback as the unit is seventh in the CFL against the run, allowing 105.5 yards per game.
Prediction
The Alouettes have dealt with adversity this season with injuries and still found ways to win games without Fajardo. BC has a strong shot of pulling off the upset, especially with the team looking much better with Rourke and defensive end Mathieu Betts returning. The Lions will compete for the playoffs and now have everyone’s attention, but Montreal is too deep and too complete of a team to take a step back.
Montreal Alouettes 27, BC Lions 25
