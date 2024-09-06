CFL 2024 Season Week 14 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
It’s a rare three-game Saturday slate in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders facing the red-hot Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second game.
The teams squared off last weekend as the Bombers picked up a 35-33 win over the Riders. Saskatchewan had a chance to tie and win the game, missing the two-point conversion but getting the onside kick with 13 seconds left. Ultimately though, kicker Brett Lauther was not able to convert a 60-yard field goal at the end of the game.
Saskatchewan (5-6-1) has struggled as the Roughriders have not won a game since July 19, dropping five of their last six games with a tie in between there. The Riders defense has allowed over 30 points only twice during the last six games with the offense being inconsistent. Quarterback Trevor Harris has been good since returning from injury, but the offense still has not been able to help support the defense.
Winnipeg (6-6) has the second-longest active winning streak in the CFL as the Bombers have won four straight games after starting the season 2-6. The Bombers defense has been a big reason for the recent success as they have the number one unit in the league, allowing just 326.9 yards per game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -2.5, O/U 48
Date/Location: Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 22 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Saskatchewan will be without four players, including offensive linemen Peter Godber (ankle) and Zach Fry (elbow). Wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (shoulder) and linebacker Melique Straker (hip) are also out for the game.
The status of Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros has been a burning question after he was knocked out of last week’s game with a head injury. While the injury report has it as a neck injury, Collaros is listed as available and was taking first-team snaps during practice this week, so he is in line to play. After just returning to the lineup, linebacker Adam Bighill will be out once again with a knee injury. Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (illness) are listed as doubtful for the contest.
Keys to Victory
The problem during the Riders’ losing streak has been their inability to close out close games because they aren’t playing consistently for four quarters. Their focus has to be to win every quarter and not take their foot off the pedal at any point in the game. Saskatchewan has the defense to slow down the Bombers offense, but the Riders offense must throw it often with Harris and let him carry the team to a win.
Winnipeg must figure out the quarterback position as Collaros played well last week before his injury but turned the ball over. The running game has not been the problem as they average 109.5 yards per game, which is second in the CFL. Watch for running back Brady Oliveira to be a big part of the offensive game plan.
Prediction
This is the most important game of the season for the Riders as they are losing their grip on the West Division with the Bombers and BC Lions tied for first in the division. Winnipeg has shown no signs of slowing down with how dominant its defense has been. While the Riders should stay competitive once again, the Bombers look like the better team.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 21, Saskatchewan Roughriders 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.