CFL 2024 Season Week 16 Game Preview: Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
In one of the most important games of the season, the East Division showdown between the Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa Redblacks takes place on Saturday afternoon. This is the second time the two teams have played each other in 2024 with Montreal getting the upper hand in a Week 3 47-21 blowout of the Redblacks.
Montreal (10-2-1) is coming off a surprising 19-19 tie with the Calgary Stampeders after returning from 10 down to get back into the game. The Alouettes offense has hit a wall as the unit has not scored over 23 points in three straight matchups. Their defense is still ranked third in total defense (353.5), however.
Many people are still trying to figure out the Redblacks (8-4-1) after their 37-21 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. Dru Brown will stay in as the starter despite being benched for Jeremiah Masoli, who got them within one possession of Hamilton in the second half. Injuries are the biggest concerns after linebacker Adarius Pickett suffered a season-ending injury and another linebacker, Frankie Griffin, was injured in last week's game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -2.5, O/U 50
Date/Location: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at TD Place in Ottawa, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 25 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: CTV, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Defensive back Najee Murray (foot) is the only player listed as out on the Alouettes' injury report. Their other defensive back, Marc-Antoine Dequoy (head), is listed as questionable for the matchup.
Ottawa is buried with injuries with their top two linebackers Griffin (ankle) and Pickett (Achilles) out. The Redblacks are also without defensive back Money Hunter (shoulder), offensive lineman Dino Boyd (bicep) and wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (hand).
Keys to Victory
With Ottawa being down two top linebackers on defense, Alouettes running back Walter Fletcher has potential for a massive game on the ground. Fajardo needs to get big plays from his receivers as now Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack have been ruled out for the season. Charleston Rambo appears to be the guy for the job.
The Redblacks need to get points early and often, especially since the defense has been hit with the injury bug. Brown has not been able to get into the end zone himself as often as fans would like to see. Ottawa's pass rush will have to step up to make sure Montreal's runners don't get to the second level as often.
Prediction
Both teams are in a particularly awkward spot of not being at their best, despite having the two best records in the CFL. Fajardo has a better chance of bouncing back. Ottawa is too banged up defensively to be able to contain the Alouettes offense, which will end up being its downfall in this game.
Montreal Alouettes 33, Ottawa Redblacks 22
