CFL 2024 Season Week 18 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
In a battle between two West Division teams struggling to produce wins, the Calgary Stampeders take on the BC Lions on Friday night. The season series is tied 1-1 with the Stampeders winning the last matchup.
Calgary (4-9-1) has gone six straight games without a win, and the Stampeders are coming off a bye week. The Stampeders are the only team in the CFL that is in the bottom two in total offense and total defense, ranked eighth in both.
The Lions (7-8) have not fared any better. They have lost seven of their last nine games, including a 32-29 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. Nathan Rourke will make another start as he looks to improve his 62% completion percentage and four touchdowns to seven interceptions ratio.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -7.5, O/U 53
Date/Location: Friday, October 4, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia
Kickoff Time: 10:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The offensive and defensive line for Calgary will be out three players for the game on the injury report, including offensive lineman Bryce Bell (calf) and defensive linemen Josiah Coatney (knee) and Elliot Graham (hamstring). Two wide receivers for Calgary are listed, with Clark Barnes (knee) questionable and Tre Odoms-Dukes a healthy scratch.
BC is also dealing with three players out with defensive back Ciante Evans (non-injury related), offensive lineman Tyler Packer (hamstring) and defensive back Jordan Perryman (hamstring). One of the team’s top receivers, Jevon Cottoy (ankle) is listed as questionable.
Keys to Victory
Calgary is one of the worst teams in the CFL in pass rushing situations as it only has 22 total sacks. The team needs Demerio Houston and Tre Roberson to create more turnovers in the secondary as they have seven of the team’s 12 interceptions.
The Lions’ offense is too good to be as sluggish as they have been since Rourke’s return, so cleaning up the turnovers and converting more second downs will be a good start. Creating turnovers on defense will help as well; the secondary has only contributed nine interceptions as the unit has struggled against stopping big plays.
Prediction
BC is still in the playoff hunt and has an easier path to get there, but the Lions must clean up the turnovers and find some consistency. Calgary is on the verge of elimination with the Lions having more motivation to win. Expect a bounce-back win for BC against a team it outclasses on paper.
BC Lions 34, Calgary Stampeders 19
