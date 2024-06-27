CFL 2024 Season Week 4 DraftKings Betting Odds
Last week in the CFL had mixed results for bettors. Two of the four games saw the team cover the spread, and three games hit the over and by wide margins.
Entering Week 4, the over/under is starting to increase, with offenses performing well and spreads getting tighter. DraftKings has betting lines for each of the four games entering the weekend.
Here are the betting lines with analysis on each game.
1. Edmonton Elks at BC Lions
Spread: Lions -7.5, Elks +7.5
O/U: 54
Money Line: Lions -360, Elks +285
BC has won its last two games after fighting off the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week. The Lions offense is averaging a league-high 412.7 yards per game. Edmonton is still searching for its first win of the season after three straight losses. The Lions offense has enough firepower to hit the over and cover the spread.
2. Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Alouettes -3, Argonauts +3
O/U: 52
Money Line: Alouettes -175, Argonauts +145
Montreal is the best team in the league, and it showed last week with the Al's 47-21 blowout win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Toronto continued to surprise people as quarterback Cameron Dukes impressed in his first two starts, winning both. Bettors should feel safe taking a chance on the over. The spread is a different story, as the Argos should not be counted out of the match.
3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Blue Bombers -3, Stampeders +3
O/U: 47.5
Money Line: Blue Bombers -175, Stampeders +145
Despite a three-game losing streak, Winnipeg continues to be favored in all its games this season. The spread isn’t massive as the Calgary Stampeders have been competitive in 2024 sitting with a 1-1 record. There is concern about the Bombers and whether they can get out of their slump, but this could be their first real shot at a win after coming close to taking down BC last week. Both the spread and the over/under are risky bets.
4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Redblacks -1.5, Tiger-Cats +1.5
O/U: 52
Money Line: Redblacks -122, Tiger-Cats +102
While Ottawa has at least been on the winning side once this season, both teams are coming off tough losses and remain near or at the bottom of CFL power rankings. Defense has been what has failed both teams while their starting quarterbacks have performed decently well. Scoring will be at a premium, but who will win will provide bettors with their most challenging bet of the weekend.
