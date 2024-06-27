CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 4 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings has set the latest betting lines going into Week 4 of the CFL season.

Anthony Miller

Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa REDBLACKS running back Devonte Dedmon (17) is tackled by Winnipeg Blue Bombers fullback Bailey Feltmate in the first half at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa REDBLACKS running back Devonte Dedmon (17) is tackled by Winnipeg Blue Bombers fullback Bailey Feltmate in the first half at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Last week in the CFL had mixed results for bettors. Two of the four games saw the team cover the spread, and three games hit the over and by wide margins.

Entering Week 4, the over/under is starting to increase, with offenses performing well and spreads getting tighter. DraftKings has betting lines for each of the four games entering the weekend.

Here are the betting lines with analysis on each game.

1. Edmonton Elks at BC Lions

Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis (18) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Lions -7.5, Elks +7.5

O/U: 54

Money Line: Lions -360, Elks +285

BC has won its last two games after fighting off the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week. The Lions offense is averaging a league-high 412.7 yards per game. Edmonton is still searching for its first win of the season after three straight losses. The Lions offense has enough firepower to hit the over and cover the spread.

2. Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (11) catches a ball in front of Edmonton Elks during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Alouettes -3, Argonauts +3

O/U: 52

Money Line: Alouettes -175, Argonauts +145

Montreal is the best team in the league, and it showed last week with the Al's 47-21 blowout win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Toronto continued to surprise people as quarterback Cameron Dukes impressed in his first two starts, winning both. Bettors should feel safe taking a chance on the over. The spread is a different story, as the Argos should not be counted out of the match.  

3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Nic Demski (10) catches the ball in front of Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive backs Alonzo Addae (20) and Adarius Pickett (6) in the first half at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Blue Bombers -3, Stampeders +3

O/U: 47.5

Money Line: Blue Bombers -175, Stampeders +145

Despite a three-game losing streak, Winnipeg continues to be favored in all its games this season. The spread isn’t massive as the Calgary Stampeders have been competitive in 2024 sitting with a 1-1 record. There is concern about the Bombers and whether they can get out of their slump, but this could be their first real shot at a win after coming close to taking down BC last week. Both the spread and the over/under are risky bets.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Shemar Bridge (17) celebrates a third quarter touchdown with wide receiver Kinder Smith (85) and wide receiver at Tim Dunbar Jr Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Redblacks -1.5, Tiger-Cats +1.5

O/U: 52

Money Line: Redblacks -122, Tiger-Cats +102

While Ottawa has at least been on the winning side once this season, both teams are coming off tough losses and remain near or at the bottom of CFL power rankings. Defense has been what has failed both teams while their starting quarterbacks have performed decently well. Scoring will be at a premium, but who will win will provide bettors with their most challenging bet of the weekend.

Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

