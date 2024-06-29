CFL 2024 Season Week 4 Game Preview: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders
Saturday night features a critical matchup for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they take on the Calgary Stampeders.
The Bombers (0-3) are riding a three-game losing streak and have been plagued with injuries early in the season. Quarterback Zach Collaros is the only starting quarterback without a touchdown pass, and both of Winnipeg’s star receivers, Kenny Lawler and Dalton Schoen, are out with injuries.
Calgary (1-1) spent Week 3 at home as the team enjoyed its bye week. The Stampeders last played in Week 2, losing on the road to the BC Lions 26-17.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -3, O/U 47.5
Date/Location: Saturday, June 29, 2024, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 22 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
As mentioned, the Bombers are without Lawler with a broken arm and Schoen with a knee injury. However, wide receiver Keric Wheatfall (knee) will also not play. The secondary has two questionable guys: Deatrick Nichols (shoulder) and Souleymane Karamonko (illness). Offensive lineman Tui Eli is also questionable with a hip injury.
Calgary only has one player listed as out for the game as defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen deals with a back injury. Defensive back Bentlee Sanders (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kelon Thomas (head/shoulder) are questionable to take the field.
Keys to Victory
The Bombers have maintained a positive mindset despite the three-game losing streak and the number of injuries starting to pile up. Collaros showed solid improvement last week and must continue that pace. Running back Brady Oliveira must find his 2023 form to help take the pressure off Collaros.
Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier has shown massive improvement in his ability to move out of the pocket to make a play. With Winnipeg’s secondary also taking some licks with injuries, Calgary needs to be aggressive with its play calling and throw it deep on a defense prone to big plays.
Prediction
Winnipeg hopes to find some momentum in this game and finally break out of the funk. There are too many questions offensively and in the secondary to give anyone confidence that this will be the game the Bombers pick up win number one. Maier has momentum, and while it didn’t go well two weeks ago against BC, the Stampeders look like a different team from a season ago.
Calgary Stampeders 27, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 17
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
