CFL 2024 Season Week 7 DraftKings Betting Odds
Looking back at last week in the CFL, the good news was that every team hit the over, so if bettors took a shot at the over, money was being made. The bad news was that the BC Lions were the only ones who covered the spread with their 15-point win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
This week presents an interesting challenge as DraftKings has the closest spreads of the season. No games are projected to be decided by five or more points. DraftKings saw what happened last week, and for the first time this season, every game is projected to produce 50 or more points.
Here is a deeper look at each game’s betting lines and instant analysis.
1. Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Redblacks -2, Elks +2
O/U: 53
Money Line: Redblacks -142, Elks +120
Edmonton Elks fans are hoping for a new beginning after head coach and general manager Chris Jones was fired on the heels of a fourth straight loss by three points. Dru Brown had a career day for the Redblacks, throwing for 480 yards on the Elks’ defense. Hitting over 53 points is possible, but it will be tough while playing the same opponent in back-to-back weeks. The spread will be interesting, as Ottawa should be favored. It comes down to whether or not the new head coach, Jarious Jackson, can bring out the best in the Elks and win a close game.
2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Blue Bombers -2.5, Roughriders +2.5
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: Blue Bombers -155, Roughriders +130
The Bombers are on a roll, carrying a two-game winning streak into Week 7. DraftKings has stayed committed to Winnipeg, having the team as favorites for every game this season. The Riders returned to Earth with a 15-point loss to the BC Lions, their first defeat of the year This should be the lowest-scoring game of the year, and with the Bombers on a winning streak, they could be the pick to win by at least three points.
3. Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Spread: Argonauts -4, Tiger-Cats +4
O/U: 53.5
Money Line: Argonauts -218, Tiger-Cats +180
The reality with Toronto is that the Argos took advantage of Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo’s injury and won big because of it. Hamilton has been a team that has looked good for the most part, but mistakes and turnovers have cost them games. This has the potential to be a shootout, but Toronto by four should be safe, with it potentially being by more points than that.
4. BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Lions -4.5, Stampeders +4.5
O/U: 52.5
Money Line: Lions -225, Stampeders +185
Nobody has been able to slow down this Lions offense, and the Stamps defense may not be able to either. The Lions are averaging 30.3 points per game through six matches, behind Vernon Adams Jr., who leads the league in passing. BC should be able to carry the load on the points and the spread over Calgary as the Lions beat the Stampeders by nine points back in Week 2.
