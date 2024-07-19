CFL 2024 Season Week 7 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks
Friday night will showcase a doubleheader in the CFL, starting with the Edmonton Elks taking on the Ottawa Redblacks.
It’s been a busy week for the Edmonton Elks, who fired their head coach and general manager, Chris Jones, after two-plus years. Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Jarious Jackson will take over as head coach for the 0-5 Elks.
Ottawa won last week's game against the Elks 37-34 to improve its record to 3-2. Quarterback Dru Brown had a career day, passing for 480 yards in the win, which puts him fifth in the league in passing yards with 1,299. The offense ranks fourth in the CFL in total offense, with an average of 363.8 yards per game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Redblacks -2, O/U 53
Date/Location: Friday, July 19, 2024, at TD Place in Ottawa, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 24 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Redblacks have eight players ruled out for the game in the latest injury report. Linebacker Frankie Griffin (hip) and returner DeVonte Dedmon (hip) are two of the key guys not playing.
Edmonton has five players out for the game. The defensive line is the focus, with Robert Nkemdiche and J-Min Pelley out with knee injuries.
Keys to Victory
Coaching changes are always tough on teams, especially at head coach, so Edmonton needs to find ways to keep things normal while being creative in the play calling. Coach Jackson has mentioned using quarterback Tre Ford more along with McLeod Bethel-Thompson to throw the defense off.
Brown found success late in the game last week, but the Ottawa offense needs to get off to a faster start. Edmonton’s defense is second to last in yards allowed per game, so the Redblacks need to get the ball in the hands of playmakers including running back Ryquell Armstead and receivers Justin Hardy and Dominique Rhymes.
Prediction
Edmonton fans are feeling more optimistic about the future with Jackson taking over for Jones as head coach, but it might be too soon to think things will change. Ottawa has been good against some of the bottom teams in the CFL, and after playing Edmonton last week, the Redblacks know what to expect and should be favored to win.
Ottawa Redblacks 24, Edmonton Elks 17
