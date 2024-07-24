CFL 2024 Season Week 8 DraftKings Betting Odds
Last week was a low-scoring weekend for the CFL, as none of the eight teams that played scored over 30 points. Bettors were big winners if they took the under on the games. The hope for Week 8 is offenses will come alive, but DraftKings is playing things safe with the lines, as none of the teams are favored by more than 3.5 points.
Here are the betting lines for each game in Week 8 with instant analysis.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Alouettes -3.5, Roughriders +3.5
O/U: 47.5
Money Line: Alouettes -185, Roughriders +154
This has the makings of a low-scoring game since fans could be watching two backup quarterbacks facing off with Saskatchewan’s Shea Patterson and Montreal’s Caleb Evans. Even with the possibility of Cody Fajardo not starting at quarterback for the Alouettes, Montreal is still favored to win. With how good the Riders’ defense has been and Patterson’s strong performance last week, it could be a good option to bet on the upset and go with Saskatchewan.
Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Stampeders -1, Redblacks +1
O/U: 51
Money Line: Redblacks -105, Stampeders -115
Calgary is riding high after beating the BC Lions last week 25-24. Ottawa is also coming off a win after taking down the Edmonton Elks at home. These two teams are winning games, but not many know if they are for real. Scoring points shouldn’t be a problem, but which quarterback will come through with the win? This is a tight bet to make, so it’s a toss-up on who wins.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Argonauts -1, Blue Bombers +1
O/U: 49
Money Line: Argonauts -120, Blue Bombers +100
For the first time this season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are not the favorites in a game. The Argonauts have a slight advantage over Winnipeg, just one point, with the over/under at under 50 points. Winnipeg has struggled to score touchdowns through the air and Toronto is looking for consistency with its young gunslinger Cameron Dukes. Expect a low-scoring game and give the edge to Toronto being at home and holding a 2-1 record there.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks
Spread: Elks -3.5, Tiger-Cats +3.5
O/U: 53.5
Money Line: Elks -170, Tiger-Cats +142
The coaching change didn’t make much of a difference for Edmonton as the Elks are still winless on the year. Hamilton finally won, upsetting the Argos at home. Both teams’ quarterbacks are near the top in every passing category, so this could be the shootout of the week. DraftKings appears to have given Edmonton the edge since the Elks are at home, but winning has not been in their DNA this season. Watch for Hamilton to sneak in and pick up another win.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.